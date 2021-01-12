Dragon Ball Art Imagines Ultra Instinct Shallot's Design

✖

Dragon Ball has brought out quite a few Saiyans in its time, and fans have come to love most of the fighters whether they are canon or not. From the manga to card games, there is no telling where the next Saiyan will come from, and Dragon Ball fans were particularly pleased with Shallot made his debut on mobile. Now, one fan is taking the hero to the next level, and they did so thanks to some impressive concept art of Ultra Instinct Shallot.

The artwork comes from the user 7SoldTheWorld over on Reddit. The artist decided to give Shallot a nice makeover, and it came courtesy of an Ultra Instinct turnaround. As you can see below, Shallot takes to the form easily, and fans are eager for Dragon Ball Legends to make this concept a reality.

For those of you who are unfamiliar with Shallot, the Saiyan has quite a lot to offer. He is an original character from Dragon Ball Legends, and this fighter hails from one of the earliest eras in Saiyan history. When fans are introduced to the hero, he has forgotten all of his memories. Shallot is plunged into the Tournament of Time right away with a number of allies. It doesn't take long before Beerus shows up to partner Shallot with Goku, and the pair encounter a number of different enemies from various timelines.

While Shallot isn't part of the main Dragon Ball series, the Saiyan has become a favorite fighter with fans. The fandom has often compared his temperament to that of Caulifla, so you can see why he has fared so well. Now, netizens have a blueprint as to how Ultra Instinct Shallot could look, and fans hope Dragon Ball embraces the transformation for real.

What do you think of this Ultra Instinct mock up? Does Shallot fit the Dragon Ball form?