Dragon Ball Artist Hypes Gohan's New Form in Special Sketch

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero isn't just a film that focuses on Gohan and Piccolo as they fight against the reincarnated Red Ribbon Army, it is also a movie that gives each of these Z-Fighters new transformations which are sure to have an effect on the future of the Shonen franchise. With spoilers coming fast and furious when it comes to this new chapter of Akira Toriyama's universe, one official Dragon Ball artist has shared their take on Gohan's new form which fully unlocks the power of Goku's son and gives him quite the new look as a result.

The artist known as Dragon Garou Lee might not have worked on the official Dragon Ball Super series, but the artist was chosen by Shonen Jump to create a side story that focuses on the comic relief, Yamcha. With the desert bandit originally introduced in the first Dragon Ball series, he's become something of a punchline, as he has been unable to keep up with any of the other Z-Fighters in the power department over the years. Dragon Ball: That Time I Got Reincarnated as Yamcha saw Lee imagining a story in which a Dragon Ball fan is killed and is given the opportunity to change the life of Yamcha.

Dragon Garou Lee took the opportunity to take on Gohan's new form, confirmed by Akira Toriyama to be called "Son Gohan Beast", which changes the Z-Fighter's hair grey, makes his eyes turn red, blasts his hair to the sky, and grants him the biggest power-up to date as he fights against the Red Ribbon Army:

In the pages of the manga, Gohan and Piccolo are nowhere to be found when it comes to the Granolah Arc, with this latest saga seeing Goku and Vegeta fighting against the criminal organization known as the Heeters and its strongest member, Gas. While the future of the manga hasn't been confirmed when it comes to what takes place after the Granolah The Survivor Arc, we wouldn't be surprised to eventually one day see Gohan's Beast mode arrive in the franchise outside of Super Hero.

