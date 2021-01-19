Dragon Ball Z Cosplay Gives Super Saiyan 3 Goku a Fem Makeover

✖

Dragon Ball Z introduced its fair share of forms back in the day, but some of them haven't aged as well as others. Super Saiyan happens to be one of the best out there; however, it seems Super Saiyan 3 has not fared as well. Now, one fan is trying to turn that around for the form, and they are doing so with a stunning fem makeover.

The work was done by Instagram user miyu_ameya, a popular cosplayer within the fandom. The fan decided to show off their take on Super Saiyan 3 Goku awhile back, and they did so with a fem twist which gave way to an easier hairdo.

View this post on Instagram

"I sewed 3 wigs together in order to get this voluminous long hair," miyu_ameya wrote. "But I was not ready/able to make these spikes and I was also not ready to shave my eyebrows off."

As you can see above, the fem makeover gives Goku a glam look with long blonde curls. If the hair were to be spiked up, there is no doubt it would live up to the anime's standards. But for this genderbent look, the loose locks make sense. And if you want to try this look for yourself, there are tutorials out there on how to mask your eyebrows. It might take a lot of concealers to do right, but it can be done!

This popular cosplay has brought Super Saiyan 3 back into the minds of fans, and it is about time. The form is often glossed over these days in favor of Super Saiyan God or even Super Saiyan Blue. At one point, this bulky form was the peak for Goku. But in its retirement, well - it seems Super Saiyan 3 has gotten comfortable away from the limelight.

