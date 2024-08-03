Dragon Ball Cosplay Turns Bulma Into a Saiyan

While Bulma has never transformed into a Super Saiyan or learned how to master Ultra Instinct, the head of Capsule Corporation has remained a stalwart part of the Dragon Ball franchise. Settling down with the Saiyan Prince Vegeta and having two children in Trunks and Bulla, the anime character who appeared in the original Dragon Ball series has always been more of a thinker than a fighter. While anime cosplay in the past has focused on Bulma more times than we can count, one cosplayer has taken the opportunity to imagine what Vegeta’s partner might look like had she been born a Saiyan.

If there’s one thing that’s been apparent in the Dragon Ball franchise, it’s that humans could use an upgrade when compared to the Saiyans, Namekians, deities, and other aliens that populate the anime universe. While human Z-Fighters have been given the spotlight in recent Dragon Ball Super arcs, the likes of Krillin, Master Roshin, Yamcha, and Tenshinhan still have a long way to go to hit the same levels as Goku, Vegeta, and Gohan. With this October seeing the arrival of Dragon Ball Daima, the humans will be transformed into child-sized versions of themselves, so seeing them gaining power-ups in the anime seems unlikely.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Bulma Becomes a Saiyan

While Dragon Ball has confirmed to return in the upcoming Dragon Ball Daima, the future of Dragon Ball Super’s anime remains a mystery. Previously, the Z-Fighters returned in the sequel series thanks to the movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero but following Akira Toriyama’s passing, the manga has been on an indefinite hiatus. Nothing has been confirmed regarding the manga’s return as readers wait on word whether the Z-Fighters’ story in print will continue or if the last chapter was the series finale.

If you want a closer look at the next chapter of Dragon Ball’s anime adventures, here’s how Toei Animation describes Dragon Ball Daima, “Due to a conspiracy, Goku and his friends are turned small. In order to fix things, they’ll head off to a new world! It’s a grand adventure with intense action in an unknown and mysterious world. Since Goku has to make up for his petite size, he uses his Power Pole to fight, something not seen in a long time.”

