Dragon Ball Creator Reveals Why Namekians Give Him Headaches

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is set to arrive in theaters in North America this August, with Piccolo set to have one of the biggest roles in the film that will see the return of the Red Ribbon Army. With the strongest Namekian of Universe 7 set to receive a new transformation which might put him on an even playing field with Goku and Vegeta for the first time in a long time, the creator of the Shonen franchise has revealed that the Namekian race gives him a headache and expanded on why this is the case.

Akira Toriyama has been with the Dragon Ball series for decades, returning to write the latest entry of the anime series with the new movie that sees Goku and Vegeta on the sidelines as they train off-world with the Legendary Super Saiyan Broly. In a recent interview to help in promoting the film, Toriyama revealed that Piccolo is actually the mangaka's favorite character and dives into the history of the green-skinned brawler while also stating that the former Demon king definitely has a "complicated past," As spoilers begin swirling around the internet thanks to Super Hero's release in Japan, expect some big changes for Piccolo that are sure to change the course of Dragon Ball Super moving forward.

Toriyama broke down the different types of Namekians while also admitting that the "mysterious race" cause him a bit of a headache as there are still, apparently, plenty of details that have yet to be revealed when it comes to the aliens responsible for the creation of the dragon balls:

"Most Namekians are sage types and fighting types like Piccolo are rare. They're still a very mysterious race, so they can be a bit of a headache even for me, the original creator."

While Toriyama might not be as hands-on with the current story of the manga, artist Toyotaro has stated that the creator of Dragon Ball still has plenty of advice, and final say, when it comes to the storylines that are taking place. For example, Toriyama was a big fan of the Heeters of the current Granolah Arc, pushing them to have a big role in the latest storyline.

Via Herms98