Dragon Ball Daima Shares Special Promo Ahead of Finale

Play video

Dragon Ball Daima is fast approaching the premiere of its final episode, and the anime is helping fans catch up with everything that’s happened so far with a special recap trailer. Dragon Ball Daima has ended up being a much more explosive anime series than fans could have imagined when it kicked off its run last Fall. It started out with Goku and the others being turned into children as a result of a new wish on the Dragon Balls, and set out on a brand new adventure through the Demon Realm (a place only hinted at in previous anime and manga entries),

Videos by ComicBook.com

With the anime now getting ready to release its final episode, Toei Animation is helping fans catch up with the story so far in a special new recap video. This four minute video goes back to the beginning of the series to help give a refresher on everything that’s happened so far. It’s especially great for those looking for a quick way to catch up now that Goku’s unleashing Super Saiyan 4, and don’t have the time to see all the episodes in the coming week. Check out the Dragon Ball Daima recap in the video above.

Toei Animation

When Does Dragon Ball Daima End?

Dragon Ball Daima Episode 20 is titled “Maximum” and is currently scheduled to make its debut on Friday, February 28th. When it releases, you’ll be able to stream the episode outside of Japan with Crunchyroll and Hulu (with Episode 20 then being available with Netflix a week after). The English dub release for the anime is still really only taking off, so it has yet to reveal its own premiere date for the dubbed finale. Which means that fans watching that version will unfortunately be waiting for a while to see how it all ends.

Dragon Ball Daima Episode 20 will continue the fight between Super Saiyan 4 Goku and the Supreme Demon King Gomah. Goku and the others had been struggling against the demon for the past few episodes as the power of the Tertian Oculus has allowed him to quickly recover from all the damage done to him thus far. It wasn’t the case for Goku and the others, however, who are steadily losing their stamina the longer the fight continues. But thanks to Arinsu, now Goku has a plan to somehow end the fight and remove the Evil Third Eye from Gomah’s head.

Toei Animation

What’s Next for Dragon Ball?

With Dragon Ball Daima coming to an end, there’s a question about what could be coming next for the franchise. Dragon Ball has yet to announce any concrete plans for the anime’s future, but the franchise is steadily releasing new entries. Dragon Ball Super‘s manga recently returned from a near year long hiatus to release a brand new one-shot story, and those behind the scenes of the anime have revealed their intention to continue with new anime projects in the future even after Akira Toriyama’s tragic passing.

When asked about Dragon Ball’s anime future specifically, Dragon Ball executive producer Akio Iyoku revealed that the team is looking ahead to future projects, “Producing anime and games takes time, but we’re steadily preparing for the future. We want to expand the franchise even further…There’s no doubt Dragon Ball will continue for decades to come.” But as for what this future is going to look like, it’s very much uncertain. It might be best for now to just enjoy the ride while it lasts as Dragon Ball Daima gets ready for its ultimate climax.