Dragon Ball Debuts New Goku GT Voice: What Does It Mean for Daima?

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero will be introducing a new voice actor for Dragon Ball GT's version of Kid Goku, but does this give an idea of how it's going to be handled in Dragon Ball Daima? Dragon Ball will be returning to screens in two huge ways later this Fall as part of the celebration for the 40th anniversary of the late Akira Toriyama's original manga debut. The franchise will not only be debuting a brand new anime series with the premiere of Dragon Ball Daima, but is also coming back with a new video game release in the long running Sparking! series.

As both Dragon Ball Daima and Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero prepare for their upcoming releases (which happen to be on the same day in the United States), each of these new releases has been sharing more of a look at what they will be offering to fans over the last couple of weeks. The latest trailer for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero confirmed that characters from Dragon Ball GT will be playable in the new title, but also confirmed that GT's version of Kid Goku will also feature a new voice actor behind them as well.

Who Is Goku GT's New Voice Actor?

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero debuts a new voice actor for Goku GT with a ton of new voice lines for the character in the coming English language version of the game. While it's not explicitly revealed who this is (or confirmed), it's likely the current voice actor for Kid Gohan in the main Dragon Ball series as well, Colleen Clinkenbeard given the similarities between voices. This would also fall in line with how the Dragon Ball franchise has previously handled Kid Goku and Kid Gohan's voices under the previous actress, Stephanie Naldony.

Naldony was the original voice actor for Goku in the Dragon Ball anime, and was the voice for Kid Gohan ahead of Dragon Ball Z Kai during her time with Funimation and ADV Films. Clinkenbeard has taken over the Kid Gohan role in Dragon Ball Z Kai and following video game releases, and now it seems it has naturally expanded for Kid Goku's voice as the Dragon Ball GT version of the character. But the larger question for fans of the Dragon Ball anime, what will this mean for the upcoming debut of Dragon Ball Daima next month?

(Photo: Goku GT in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero and Goku Mini in Dragon Ball Daima - Bandai Namco / Toei Animation)

Who Voices Goku in Dragon Ball Daima?

Dragon Ball Daima will be releasing worldwide beginning on October 11th. The Japanese language release will feature a returning Masako Nozawa, and the episodes will be streaming with English, Spanish, and Portuguese subtitles on Crunchyroll for fans in North America, Central America, South America, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Indian subcontinent and Southeast Asia. But as of the time of this publication, the anime has yet to confirm whether or not there will be an English language dub release for this series as well.

It's highly likely that this anime will get an English dub, and so it's only a matter of time before that cast is revealed in full as well. With Dragon Ball Daima making Goku a kid again with a new conspiracy transforming him into a new "Mini" version of himself, it has raised some questions about who the new Goku Mini voice actor could be. If Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero is an indication of which way the franchise might be leaning towards, Goku GT's new voice actor could be who we see as Goku Mini in the new anime this October too. Then again, we could also be in for some surprises.