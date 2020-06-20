Dragon Ball Fans Are Showing Their Love for Vegeta's Facial Hair

By Evan Valentine

Vegeta has recently been trending on social media thanks to the new tricks that he has learned in the latest arc of Dragon Ball Super, where the Z Fighters are being threatened by the ancient wizard known as Moro, but fans have gathered to celebrate another aspect of the prince of the Saiyans: his facial hair. In both Dragon Ball Super and Dragon Ball GT, Vegeta has sported both a beard in the former and a moustache in the latter, and while it's not a part of his "go-to" aesthetic, it's clear that fans have a soft spot for this look!

What is your favorite facial hair for Vegeta? Do you think he should be rocking a killer beard at all times? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball!

