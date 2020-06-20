Dragon Ball Fans Are Showing Their Love for Vegeta's Facial Hair
Vegeta has recently been trending on social media thanks to the new tricks that he has learned in the latest arc of Dragon Ball Super, where the Z Fighters are being threatened by the ancient wizard known as Moro, but fans have gathered to celebrate another aspect of the prince of the Saiyans: his facial hair. In both Dragon Ball Super and Dragon Ball GT, Vegeta has sported both a beard in the former and a moustache in the latter, and while it's not a part of his "go-to" aesthetic, it's clear that fans have a soft spot for this look!
What is your favorite facial hair for Vegeta? Do you think he should be rocking a killer beard at all times? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball!
Let's Start With The 'Stashe
RT if you like Vegeta with a mustache. #DragonBallGT pic.twitter.com/Cac3pejnt4— Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) June 16, 2020
Only Dragon Ball Super May Apply
This is the only mustached Vegeta we talk about pic.twitter.com/X7QqfWOJLC— Aoi kun🍌🐟 | Momiji's real mom (@Aoikun) June 16, 2020
All Hail The King
We already have a Vegeta with a mustache. pic.twitter.com/qbDGPHx2dZ— Raz (@_Razalian_) June 16, 2020
That's A Good Trick
Time To Shave
After he looks at the mirror 🪞 pic.twitter.com/kZDKtDVHBQ— Manga Thrill (@MangaThrill) June 16, 2020
Secret Satan?
Thought this was Hercule at first pic.twitter.com/qnzK3kFQA8— Kris (@Y2Krs) June 16, 2020
Vegeta's Daughter Gets It
“That mustache has got to go! It makes you look like a total geek!” pic.twitter.com/SN2wSk9gTN— 𝓑𝓾𝓵𝓵𝓪 𝓑𝓻𝓲𝓮𝓯𝓼 (@SaiyanPrinxess) June 16, 2020
A Definite Rock Star
