Dragon Ball Heroes Shares New Big Bang Mission Poster

Super Dragon Ball Heroes might not take place in the main continuity of the franchise which is reserved for Dragon Ball Super, but it is still giving fans plenty of service with the arrival of new Super Saiyan 4 transformations and the resurrection of the Dragon Ball Z movie villain of Janemba, and the spin-off has just released a new poster that gives us a look into the future of the series. The poster itself, which features both Goku in his Super Saiyan Blue form and Fu alongside his band of Dragon Ball villains does a fantastic job of summarizing this season so far!

The current predicament that is facing both the heroes of the main Dragon Ball dimension in the Z Fighters and the Xeno-Verse heroes in the Time Patrol has been the resurrection of Janemba, the demon fighter that was the main antagonist of the twelfth Dragon Ball Z Movie, Fusion Reborn. With the red skinned demon being given a power boost thanks to the enigmatic Dr. W, who was able to use the power of Xeno Goku and Vegeta's Super Saiyan 4 forms, the movie villain certainly is looking to cause the warriors a head ache with his recent return!

The Official Twitter Account for Dragon Ball Heroes shared the first look at the new poster, highlighting both Goku and Fu as they appear in front of the Universe Tree, a plant that is looking to sap all of the energy from the universe thanks in part to its arrival on behalf of the scientist born from the Dark Demon Dimension:

With the latest episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes having just aired, it will be interesting to see how the battle between Janemba and the heroes of both the main universe and the Xeno-verse comes to a head!

What do you think of this brand new poster for the Big Bang Mission? What other surprises do you think we'll see from this unique spin-off series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball!

