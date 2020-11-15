Dragon Ball Teases a New Form for Broly

✖

Dragon Ball fans know a lot about Broly, and they are well aware the Saiyan is never going away. Despite the character's controversial history, Broly has been welcomed into the Dragon Ballcanon with open arms. He still enjoys non-canon quests every so often, and Dragon Ball Heroes is responsible for those adventures most the time. And thanks to a new tease, it seems Broly is about to learn a new form in the spin-off series.

The update comes after a tenth-anniversary panel honoring Dragon Ball Heroes. The event not only shared a new episode of the PR anime but also confirmed a new Limit Break form is coming.

Another Limitbreaker character is coming for SDBH: Big Bang Mission 6 pic.twitter.com/rhQmmLsuXN — Dragon Ball Hype. (@DbsHype) November 15, 2020

You can see the teaser above, and well - it is hard to misinterpret what is going on. The poster shows a character blacked out with a giant question mark over them. Dragon Ball Heroes doesn't want to let the secret out too early, but it promises a new character will learn the form in Big Bang Mission 6. And as you can clearly see, this poster's silhouette is of Broly.

Yes, that is right. Broly is about to get another power boost, and it will push his Super Saiyan 4 form to the limit. After all, the Super Full Power Saiyan 4 Limit Breaker form is nothing to laugh at. Xeno Goku and Xeno Vegeta can attest to its power. The pair were able to push back against Janemba thanks to this power, and Cumber was also bested by the form. Now, it seems Broly is destined to assume the form, and fans are eager to see how it boosts his power level.

