New Dragon Ball Heroes Promo Highlights Broly, Vegito, and More

Super Dragon Ball Heroes is set to continue the adventures of the "Big Bang Mission" by bringing in one of Dragon Ball Z's greatest villains in the original version of Broly, giving the Legendary Super Saiyan a big power boost to put him on an even playing field with the current Z Fighters, with a new promo giving us a better look at this threat. While the spin-off series is still releasing new episodes in its anime, promotional materials for the arcade game of Dragon Ball Heroes continues to give us new animated material for the adventures of the Time Patrol!

The spin-off series of Super Dragon Ball Heroes has just wrapped the recent big fight against the mad scientist born of the Dark Demon Dimension, Fuu, and though this current threat has been banished with the Universe Tree, a new fight waits in the wings with the returned Broly and a cadre of other villains from Dragon Ball's past. In the latest arc, we've seen the Goku and Vegeta of the "Xeno-verse", who are members of the time-hopping warriors known as the Time Patrol, achieve a brand new power-up in the "Limit Breaker Super Saiyan 4" transformation, that gives their ape-like transformations a new sheen.

Twitter User DBS Chronicles shared this new promo that features Broly, two Vegitos, and the return of Fuu in a powered-up state that shows that the scientist of the Dark Demon Dimension is still a threat to the Z Fighters despite his recent defeat:

#SDBH Big Bang Mission 6 Special Opening Featuring New Forms of Towa & Robel, SS4 LB Broly VS SS4 LB Vegito & Vegito Blue and Dark Lord Fu BM6 begins on 21 January.

BM PR Anime Ep10 on 20 January pic.twitter.com/qRJl0w9Jjh — SUPER クロニクル (@DBSChronicles) January 18, 2021

Broly recently appeared for the first time in continuity, in the Dragon Ball Super movie that pitted the Legendary Super Saiyan against Goku and Vegeta in their Super Saiyan Blue forms. Though the Broly of the past was originally thought gone from the franchise, it's clear that Dragon Ball Heroes has some big plans in store for the original version of the Saiyan that first appeared in the eighth movie within the Dragon Ball Z franchise!

Are you hyped for the return of Broly in the episodes of Super Dragon Ball Heroes? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Legendary Super Saiyan!