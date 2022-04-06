Dragon Ball Heroes Storyboard Shows How the Anime Is Brought to Life

Super Dragon Ball Heroes has just begun the Ultra God Mission, an arc that sees heroes and villains from Dragon Ball‘s past making a comeback to participate in one of the biggest tournaments of the series to date. With even Yamcha getting some moments to shine in this new arc, the spin-off series has given fans a behind-the-scenes look at one of its storyboards that help assemble the story that has plenty of fan service for fans that have been following the Shonen series.

The Super Tournament of Space and Time has been arranged by a former Kaioshin, much like Zamasu, who seemingly is bringing together all the combatants for nefarious purposes. Aios’ plan is still something of a mystery but her entourage is definitely turning a few heads as one of the masked combatants has been revealed to be the Gohan from the future who first was introduced in helping to tell the story of Future Trunks. With Future Gohan rallying behind this antagonist, it makes the purpose of Aios’ machinations that much more confusing if she is able to rally former heroes to her side in this latest arc of Super Dragon Ball Heroes.

Twitter Outlet DBS Chronicles shared the cover of the latest round of storyboards for the Ultra God Mission, highlighting the likes of Aios, the Goku we know in Super Saiyan Blue form, and the Goku of the Time Patrol that has the ability to access a transformation made popular in the outside of continuity series known as Dragon Ball GT:

Toei Animation's #SDBH UGM Ep02 Storyboard Cover by Tadayoshi Yamamuro features SSB Goku, Aios and SS4 Goku: Xeno. pic.twitter.com/pHNXwpbR1L — SUPER クロニクルス (@SupaChronicles) March 31, 2022

Super Dragon Ball Heroes might not be as meaty as the main series of Dragon Ball Super, but there is some high levels of fan service that give fans of Akira Toriyama’s Shonen series characters and fights they would have never seen otherwise. There’s so much joy to be had in watching Kid Buu trade blows with Janemba or Raditz returning to life only to transform into a Super Saiyan 3. With there sure to be plenty more surprises in store for the Z-Fighters in the Ultra God Mission, we’re looking forward to what else the spin-off can blindside viewers with.

What do you think of the Ultra God Mission so far? What character have you loved seeing the most on Heroes from Dragon Ball lore? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Z-Fighters.