Dragon Ball Makes History With New Awards Nomination After 25 Year Streak

Dragon Ball Daima has officially come to an end with the English dub release of the series, and it’s going out on a high as it has made history with its newest awards nomination. Dragon Ball Daima first made its debut last year as part of the celebration of the 40th anniversary of Akira Toriyama’s original Dragon Ball debut in the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and the new anime told a brand new story not seen in the previous manga or anime releases. Sending Goku on a brand new journey through the Demon Realm, fans were treated to the first brand new Dragon Ball anime in a while.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s also why Dragon Ball Daima has been such a massive hit with fans since it first made its debut last year, and it’s why it seems to be just as big of a hit with kids too. Nickelodeon has announced this year’s nominees for the Kids’ Choice Awards taking place later this June, and with it has revealed that Dragon Ball Daima has been nominated for Favorite Cartoon…the first time an anime has been nominated for the category in 25 years.

Toei Animation

Dragon Ball at the Kids’ Choice Awards

Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2025 will be taking place on Saturday, June 21, at 8 p.m. (ET/PT) from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Fans are now casting their votes for the winners, which include many franchises and actors that have been nominated for the very first time. Dragon Ball Daima has been announced for Favorite Cartoon in a group that features a lot of demographics with Monster High, SpongeBob SquarePants, Teen Titans Go!, The Loud House, and The Simpsons rounding out the rest of the category. But it’s a bigger deal for Dragon Ball than it is for the other nominees.

Anime hasn’t been represented in this category since the Pokemon anime was nominated for the Kids’ Choice Awards back in 2000. Pokemon Yellow was also nominated for Favorite Video Game, and Pokemon: The First Movie was nominated for Favorite Movie that same year, but the franchise on a whole didn’t take any awards. Rugrats beat it out for Favorite Cartoon that year, and that was off on a hot streak that Rugrats had going for five years at that point. So it’s been 25 years since anime has gotten back to the Favorite Cartoon category, but hopefully this could also be the first win.

Toei Animation

Where to Watch Dragon Ball Daima

Now that the English dub release has come to an end, you can now find all episodes of Dragon Ball Daima now streaming with Crunchyroll. The original Japanese episodes are also available for streaming with Netflix, and there’s plenty of time to catch the anime just in case you missed out. It’s a brand new story taking place after the events of the Majin Buu arc and before Beerus and Whis arrive in Dragon Ball Super, so it fills in some of the gaps of what Goku and the others had been up to during that time.

This new anime did raise some questions among Dragon Ball fans as to why its events are never referenced again in Goku’s future adventures, but it’s also hard to argue that just having a new Dragon Ball anime series back on TV wasn’t a big deal. It’s why the anime has made history with this new nomination at the Kids’ Choice Awards, and it has a chance of actually winning if enough fans show their support and vote for it.