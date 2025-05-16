Dragon Ball Daima’s Goku Actor Sean Schemmel Passed Out Three Times Recording English Dub Finale

The last two episodes of Dragon Ball Daima are finally dubbed and have successfully aired on Crunchyroll. The finale brings back the adult voice cast, including Sean Schemmel and Chris Sabat. A majority of Daima had the characters de-aged, bringing Stephanie Nadolny back as young Goku again. However, with Schemmel behind the wheel of Goku once more, expect a lot of yelling. The Dragon Ball franchise, particularly Dragon Ball Z, is recognized for loud screaming for long periods. Several Dragon Ball voice actors, especially Schemmel, have expressed how taxing it is to scream for extended periods and have literally passed out during recording sessions.

Schemmel notoriously shared how he passed out during a recording of Dragon Ball GT, during the transformation scene into Super Saiyan 4. Well, it seems like history has repeated itself, as the actor admitted to fans on Discord that he may have passed out between one and three times while recording the finale of Daima, which, ironically, featured a new Super Saiyan 4 transformation. Schemmel and the other Dragon Ball cast members are accustomed to the harshness of recording the series, but Schemmel’s passing out points to a more intense work schedule.

Sean Schemmel passed out 3 times during recording for Eng Dub of Daima Finale pic.twitter.com/nSdb5Z44gy — Animelover (@BhdAnkur) May 16, 2025

Sean Schemmel’s Decades Spent Voicing Goku Are Catching Up With Him

Yelling for more than a few seconds can result in permanent damage to your vocal cords, and there are serious risks that you can lose air as you push out everything from your lungs. The longer you yell, the less air can come in, potentially leaving you lightheaded and even passing out. This is what happened to Sean Schemmel when recording the infamous Super Saiyan 4 scene in GT, and is likely what led to the actor passing out again in Daima. At this point, actors like Schemmel and Sabat are professionals who know how to keep a scream and take care of their voice. Schemmel admitted he miscalculated how much time he could yell when getting enough air between takes, leading to his infamous fainting in GT.

Schemmel also claims he never fainted while originally recording Dragon Ball Z in the early 2000s, making it seem as if fainting was a rare occurrence for him. His response on Discord could be just him playing it up the situation for the fans, or maybe fainting has become more common as he grew older. It should be noted that Goku’s Japanese voice actor, actress Masako Nozawa, is 88 years old and continues to voice the character in the same loud and over-extended scenes as 56-year-old Schemmel.

H/T: Animelover on X (formerly Twitter)