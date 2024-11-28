Dragon Ball Returns with Goku at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade with Salute to the Fans

Thanksgiving is upon us, with the Holiday Season marching in alongside pop culture’s most enduring characters thanks to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. It’s a classic event that makes a show out of which characters will receive giant floats for all of New York City to see, and, following Monkey D. Luffy is none other than Dragon Ball’s Son Goku, flashing a two-finger salute to the fans. This is a tasteful inclusion for the long-running event after news of Akira Toriyama’s passing earlier in 2024.

Goku gracing the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has become an annual event, although this time he’s not sporting his Super Saiyan Blue look, instead sporting his regular gi with the Goku kanji. With Dragon Ball Daima dominating fan discourse as it streams Goku’s adventures after being turned back into a kid, this is a welcome throwback to the Namek and Frieza Sagas. As TV networks captured the spectacle, Dragon Ball animators Toei Animation got some extra footage before the launch of the parade to show off their new float.

Goku takes over New York at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024! pic.twitter.com/1oTR2sronw — Hype (@DbsHype) November 28, 2024

Dragon Ball Joins One Piece Among Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Floats

Son Goku isn’t the only Shonen Jump hero appearing at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, as Luffy makes another appearance after a disastrous deflation at the 2023 event. The moment, as reported by Anime News Network, thankfully wasn’t replicated this year, instead giving a loving tribute to both franchises. This places Goku and Luffy in the company of some of North America and the world’s most prized characters in popular fiction, from Disney princesses to Australian icons like Bluey.

Following Kung Fu Panda and Netflix’s Wednesday floats, Goku turning the corner is a pleasing sight for anime fans, hoping he keeps the tradition alive. The two-finger salute is a tasteful and jaunty way to greet parade attendees in Goku’s exuberant spirit. His non-transformed state also makes it easier for reporters to avoid mispronouncing Super Saiyan, which results in a less jarring experience for everyone. But with new episodes airing for Dragon Ball Daima, Dragon Ball Super eventually coming back, and Goku gracing a Thanksgiving Day tradition, it’s truly a year of hope and love for Dragon Ball fans.

Goku’s Return Is Part of an Annual Tradition

Goku has appeared regularly at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade since his debut in 2018, with only one significant pandemic-related break in 2020. Given his worldwide recognizability, it was an easy addition and solid promotion for Toei Animation’s work on the Dragon Ball Super: Broly film. It’s only fitting that Goku was the first anime character to join the tradition, as he represents one of the best-selling manga franchises ever, as well as standing among the most enduring anime icons worldwide.

