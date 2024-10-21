Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero Mod Makes Goku’s Fusion to Gohan a Reality

Dragon Ball does a lot of things well, but nothing can compare to its fusions. If you thought Super Saiyan Goku was the pinnacle of the series, well – think again. From Vegito to Gotenks, we have seen a number of top-tier fusions tackle Dragon Ball. Still, there are some combos we’ve yet to see, but Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero is helping fulfill those requests. After all, the game is going viral thanks to a mod that brings Goku’s fusion with Gohan to life.

As you can see below, the fusion in question just hit up Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero, and it has the fandom buzzing. All it took was a bit of initiative and a mod design to get things going. The mod simple ties together Goku and Gohan using a Potara Earring, and the resulting fusion must be seriously strong.

I mean, this is Goku we are talking about. The only person who can outdo the Saiyan is his son, so imagine the power level a fusion between Gohan and Goku would boast.

GOKU DESERVES A NEW FUSION WITH GOHAN

Thanks to Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero, a Goku x Gohan fusion is now a reality. The fandom has been begging for this combination since fusions were introduced. Back in the day, Vegito took the Dragon Ball fandom by surprise, and the character’s power made fans look hard at Gohan. The half-Saiyan is insanely powerful, and Goku has said before that Gohan is the one who could surpass him in power. To be frank, fans have begged for Gohan to get a fusion period, but one with Goku would be extra special. But beyond this fan-made mod, Gohan has never been given a fusion.

Of course, lots of characters have been given fusions over the years. Shin and Kibito fused using the Potara Earrings ages ago, and other temporary merges have come to light. Xeno Trunks and Xeno Vegeta have paired up, and the same goes for Goku Black and Future Zamasu. Honestly, the list goes on and on when you factor in God Fusions and the like. But when it comes to the canon, well – Gohan and Goku have never buddied up for a fusion.

So, c’mon. Throw us a bone, Dragon Ball! Gohan deserves a canon fusion, and Goku is the perfect person for the fighter to pair up with. Dragon Ball Daima just made its debut, and no one would complain if the character made an appearance there.

DRAGON BALL: SPARKING ZERO IS A BONAFIDE HIT

For now, it seems Dragon Ball fans will have to turn to mods to bring Gohan’s fusion with Goku to life. The game has become a sandbox for the fandam to explore, and gamers are flocking to the game. After all, Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero is being hailed as the anime’s best game in nearly 20 years, and the sales prove as much.

After all, Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero sold three million copies in its first 24 hours, and those numbers are only rising. From Steam to Twitch, Dragon Ball is taking over the gaming community with ease. Now, top-tier modders are getting in on the action, and their impressive projects are making dreams come true for fans.

If you are not familiar with Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero, you can find the game easily enough. The title is available on Xbox X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC. Plus, three DLC packs have been announced with the first one focusing on characters from Dragon Ball Daima.

What do you make of this Goku x Gohan fusion? Do you think Dragon Ball needs to make this fusion official?


