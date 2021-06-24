It's Time For Dragon Ball Super To Crown Vegeta King

✖

Ever since Vegeta first hit the scene during the Saiyan Saga in Dragon Ball Z, he has referred to himself as the Prince of the Saiyans, even though his father was long since dead, having been eradicated by the giant energy blast that destroyed the Planet Vegeta along with the majority of the Saiyan Race. It has been long enough in Akira Toriyama's Shonen franchise that Vegeta takes his rightful place as the King of the Saiyans, especially considering just how powerful the former villain has become during his training in the latest series.

Recently, we had the opportunity to revisit the life of King Vegeta in the animated film, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, showing us more of a look into the internal workings of Saiyan society than we had ever seen before. While the youngest Vegeta's title is one that doesn't hold much weight, with the majority of the Saiyan race now extinct, it would work perfectly well for him to claim his father's throne, especially in the latest storyline in Dragon Ball Super's manga. With Vegeta potentially becoming a king, that would also make for an amazing story in which Trunks would be the new Prince, opening the door for some amazing tales in the future of the Shonen series.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

In the Granolah The Survivor Arc, we have seen the past of the Saiyans come back to haunt both Vegeta and Goku, with the final member of the Cerealian race becoming the most powerful being in the universe thanks to his planet's Dragon Balls. With Granolah sacrificing the majority of his living years to gain power, he has decimated Goku so far in their battle, even with the Saiyan's ability to access the power of Ultra Instinct. As Vegeta rolls into the scene, promising to eradicate Granolah and the Cerealian race, fans are dying to see how the Dragon Ball Super Arc will continue.

Vegeta becoming the king of the Saiyans might not mean much considering Planet Vegeta is gone, but it would act as something of a title that he has earned not just thanks to the insane power that he has been able to wield through training, but also thanks to the changes to his character. No longer living a life of death and plunder, the Prince of the Saiyans has turned over a major leaf and a new title as King would go a long way in recognizing that.

Do you think that Vegeta should be crowned King of the Saiyans? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.