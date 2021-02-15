Dragon Ball Super Theory Questions Beerus' Connection to the Saiyan Race

✖

Dragon Ball Super may soon be getting into the long-obscured history between Lord Beerus and the Saiyan race that Goku and Vegeta come from. That's at least the prevailing theory now that Dragon Ball fans have gotten a look at the storyboards for the upcoming Dragon Ball Super manga chapter 60, which reveals more about the growing intrigue of Lord Beerus seemingly choosing to mentor Vegeta in the ways of a Destroyer God. Apparently, part of that mentoring process will involve some conversation between Beerus and Vegeta, in which the former begins to question Saiyan history and nature, with pointed purpose.

Now fans of Dragon Ball Super are putting forth some deep theories on Reddit, regarding what Beerus's interest in Vegeta and Saiyans is really all about. From the storyboard translations by @Herms98:

Meanwhile, Beerus asks Vegeta how many planets the Saiyans have destroyed. Vegeta says the Saiyans were born for combat, but only started destroying planets on a regular basis once they joined up with Freeza... Beerus asks if he’s trying to blame all the Saiyans’ sins on Freeza, but Vegeta says he’s not. King Vegeta started it off in his quest for authority, and this ultimately led to the Saiyans’ destruction. So it was the Saiyans’ fate to be destroyed? Beerus finds the idea stupid. Vegeta is puzzled: Beerus said he was going to show him a God of Destruction’s technique(s), so what’s that have to do with the Saiyans’ past? Beerus says it’s deeply related.

One of the more popular theories is that Beerus is starting a kind of psychological training for Vegeta, along with whatever physical or energy techniques the Destroyer God shows him. The first chapter of Dragon Ball Super's new "Granola The Survivor" arc revealed that Goku's Ultra Instinct isn't the only big godly power a Saiyan can achieve; Gods of Destruction use very different techniques than the angels' zen-like fight style (UI).

In order to achieve a Destroyer's power, Vegeta may need to break his current mental/spiritual limits about his nature as a Saiyan and his race's destructive power. By getting Vegeta to embrace that, Beerus may be setting him on the path to the power of Hakai (destruction energy). As Vegeta is a "Pure Saiyan" in terms of his views and love of his race, that's an achievable goal.

Another theory gaining steam is that Beerus is trying to get Vegeta to confront his savage Sayain nature, in order to overcome and ultimately harness it. Vegeta has been on the path of major redemption since being the first big bad of Dragon Ball Z, in many ways it would be the ultimate trajectory of his character arc if Dragon Ball Super had Vegeta turn his rage and savagery into a godly power meant to help keep life in the universe going.

Finally, fans are wondering if Beerus's process for pushing Vegeta past his limits will include revealing that Lord Beerus is connected to Freeza's destruction of Planet Vegeta and the Saiyan race. That little piece of the heavily implied canon has gone ignored for far too long: Dragon Ball Super may finally be ready to get into it.

Dragon Ball Super's manga releases new chapters online every month. It's not looking hopeful that the anime is returning anytime soon.