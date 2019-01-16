Dragon Ball Super Art Imagines Broly's Fem Twin

✖

Broly made his Dragon Ball Super premiere with the 2018 animated film that made the legendary Super Saiyan canon, and while the powerhouse has yet to make a return in either the anime or the manga, fans are still creating new art when it comes to the opponent to Goku and Vegeta. With the introduction of the villain that first made his presence known in the eighth film of Dragon Ball Z, his popularity among fans never waned and led to him being introduced into the main continuity alongside the fusion character known as Gogeta who had defeated him.

While we didn't see Broly make a comeback in the Moro or Granolah Arcs, we did witness a Legendary Super Saiyan from an alternate universe who was female. With Universe Six introducing the female fighters of Kale and Caulifla, the latter was revealed to be the legendary Super Saiyan of her dimension, making her one of the toughest opponents that participated in the Tournament of Power. Even with her insane strength, and fusing with her partner Kale in order to create the fused character Kefla, she was ultimately unable to defeat Goku in his Ultra Instinct form, showing that even the power of a legendary Super Saiyan might trail behind the power of the gods.

Twitter Artist FTW Studios 99 shared this new take on the legendary Super Saiyan, showing off Broly's Super Saiyan form while giving the juggernaut a fem makeover that would have been a very different arrival for the enemy that first appeared in the eighth movie of Dragon Ball Z:

R63 Broly from last year pic.twitter.com/sNzxQ6HSMn — FTW Arts (@FTWStudios99) September 2, 2021

While Broly has yet to appear in the manga that has continued following the conclusion of the Tournament of Power, the legendary Super Saiyan is still alive following the events of the movie that acted as his big introduction to the series. With his power only being defeated by Gogeta, it will be interesting to see how his power will stack up against Goku's Ultra Instinct or Vegeta's Ultra Ego should he return to the Granolah Arc.

