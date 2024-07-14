Dragon Ball Cosplay Gets Creepy With Realistic Super Buu

Dragon Ball has introduced some of the wildest villains through its run over the decades, and now Super Buu has come to life with a viral cosplay imagining a realistic spin! Dragon Ball is now in the midst of celebrating the manga’s 40th anniversary of hitting the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and it’s hard to deny that the late series creator Akira Toriyama had gone on to craft some of the biggest heroes and villains through the series’ tenure. Some of these villains were more frightening than others, and that’s especially true for Majin Buu.

Buu took on a whole new level of danger when he became Super Buu, and the monstrous evil took over and went on to form the final saga for the original run of the series overall. Now Super Buu’s come to life in a rather horrifying way through a viral cosplay from artist buureal on Instagram, who has brought the villain to our world with a realistic accuracy. Check it out in action below:

What’s Next for Dragon Ball?

Dragon Ball is coming back in a big way later this year with Dragon Ball Daima, a brand new anime series currently set to release some time later this Fall to help celebrate the franchise’s 40th anniversary. It has yet to confirm a concrete release date as of the time of this publication, but the late Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama helped to craft the original main story and character designs for Dragon Ball Daima. Yoshitaka Yashima and Aya Komaki are directing the series for Toei Animation, Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru is adapting Toriyama’s designs for animation, and Yuuko Kakihara is supervising and writing the scripts.

Masako Nozawa is returning to the anime to once again provide the voice for Kid Goku, and she is currently the only confirmed member of Dragon Ball Daima‘s voice cast announced so far. Akira Toriyama previously teased the original story for Dragon Ball Daima as such before his passing, “Due to a conspiracy, Goku and his friends are turned small. In order to fix things, they’ll head off to a new world! It’s a grand adventure with intense action in an unknown and mysterious world. Since Goku has to make up for his petite size, he uses his Power Pole to fight, something not seen in a long time.”