Dragon Ball Super Promo Puts Vegeta in Granolah's Sightline

✖

Dragon Ball Super's newest promo has put Vegeta directly in the sights of Granolah! Dragon Ball Super's previous chapter officially took the series' first steps into the Granolah the Survivor arc which introduced fans to a brand new fighter, Granolah. Unlike previous new foes in the past of the series, Granolah has a direct tie to Goku and Vegeta's past as it was revealed that he's the last survivor of his race following an attack from the Saiyans. Now that Granolah has found out Freeza is alive, it's only a matter of time before he find the surviving Saiyans as well.

Chapter 69 of the series will be releasing in just a matter of days, and the official website behind the series has shared a sneak peek at the new chapter with the rough drafts of the first few pages. While it's still unclear as to what this new chapter will tackle overall, it's clear that Vegeta and Granolah are on a collision course as they both take on the sins of the Saiyans' past.

Granola is on a friendly terms with the Suga People, but prefers to live on the mountain outside town. From up there, he can see the remains of the city where he was born, and always remember what Freeza and co did to his planet. pic.twitter.com/s0fPqJPFXQ — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) February 13, 2021

As noted by @Herms98 on Twitter, the chapter reveals more about Granolah's life outside of his bounty hunting work seen in previous chapters. He still ruminates on the massacre of his people, and lives in a place where he can look out at a constant reminder of that destruction. More teases seem to begin the training between Vegeta and Beerus as Beerus begins to question Vegeta about the Saiyan's destructive past.

Noting that Freeza was not entirely responsible for the Saiyans' world conquering nature, but that it was only magnified by working under Freeza, it seems that Vegeta will be coming to terms with his past as a Saiyan and this will be fully in view once he comes face to face with Granolah. It's only a matter of time before Granolah discovers more survivors, but what do you think?

Excited for Dragon Ball Super's next chapter? What do you hope to see next? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!