Dragon Ball Super Preview Digs Into the Manga’s New Namekians

Dragon Ball Super is digging more into the manga’s new Namekians with the newest preview for its next major chapter! The newest chapter of the manga is almost here, and with it the next major step of the Granolah the Survivor arc. The arc has gone through a number of surprising shifts lately as not only have the fights against Goku and Vegeta ended in much different ways than fans had expected, the cliffhanger from the previous chapter had teased that this would all tie back into a new understanding of the Saiyans and Cerealians’ pasts as well.

The arc began by teasing Vegeta would come to a new understanding of his ties to the Saiyans, and he’s beginning to see the fruits of it through his fight with Granolah. Not only has this led to a surprising new side to the Saiyans, and a deeper understanding of the Cerealians, the preview for Chapter 77 of the series teases we’ll be learning more about the new set of Namekians that we met during the previous arc too. It seems it will all be tying together with one another as we learn about all three species.

There weren’t many Cerealians or Namekians to begin with, so they’re quickly wiped out without offering much resistance. Monaito is entrusted with the planet’s dragon balls, and becomes the last surviving Namekian. He runs off, but is spotted by a Great Ape with a familiar scar… pic.twitter.com/E8WWngYvIH — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) October 14, 2021

The first draft pages for Chapter 77 of the series have been revealed on Dragon Ball Super’s official website, and they give fans a look at Monaito and the Namekian remnants that had ended up on Planet Cereal. It’s revealed that the Cerealians and Namekians had once been living in peace, and Monaito reveals that when Freeza’s forces began attacking, he was entrusted with the Dragon Balls and remains the last surviving Namekian from that very attack. So Monaito is unfortunately confirmed to be the last Namekian here.

This adds a new layer to what we’ve understood about Namekians as not only were they on their own planet for years, but had come to live on other planets as well. It’s yet to be revealed as to whether or not this was a result of Freeza’s attacks, but what is clear is just how little we know about the Namekians despite getting introduced to various factions of them over the years. But what do you think? What are you hoping to learn more about in Dragon Ball Super’s next chapter? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!