Dragon Ball Super Cosplay Performs The Fusion Dance to Make Gogeta

During Dragon Ball Z's Majin Buu Arc, a new element was added to the lives of the Z-Fighters in the Fusion Dance. First performed by Goten and Trunks to create Gotenks, Goku and Vegeta would eventually get in on the "fun" in the twelfth movie of the Dragon Ball Z series. "Fusion Reborn" wasn't considered a part of the main canon of the franchise, meaning that Gogeta of Dragon Ball Super: Broly was the first time the fused character would appear.

While the fusion dance creates a being that is far stronger than the sum of its parts, the fusion only lasts for thirty minutes. Once the fusion ends, the two players involved will only be able to perform the dance once an hour has passed. Considering how complicated the dance is and how wrong it can go if not performed perfectly, it's always a risk when it comes to using the technique to fight a strong opponent. It took Goku and Vegeta three tries to get it right when they teleported away from Broly during the Dragon Ball Super movie, but ultimately, Gogeta was able to take down the Legendary Super Saiyan to cap off the film.

Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta Hits The Real World

The Broly movie was the last time that we witnessed Gogeta in the Dragon Ball Super series, though there have been quite a few instances where the fusion character was needed. During both the Moro and Granolah The Survivor Arcs, the Z-Fighters found themselves with their backs against the wall. Neither storyline has had the opportunity to be adapted to the small screen, though should they ever hit the anime, the news will send shockwaves through the anime fan community as a result.

This fall, Dragon Ball will return to the small screen via Dragon Ball Daima though it seems unlikely that Gogeta will be making an appearance. Thanks to the main premise being that Goku and company are transformed into kids, and taking place before the start of Dragon Ball Super, Daima most likely won't see Goku and Vegeta performing a fusion dance. Even Goten and Trunks might not get the chance as the two young fighters are turned into babies thanks to the nefarious wish made on the dragon balls.

