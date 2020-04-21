Dragon Ball: Could Jiren Defeat Moro?

Jiren's Strength (Photo: Toei Animation) Firstly, we have to look at Jiren's overall strength. When it came to the initial battle between Jiren and Goku's Ultra Instinct Sign technique, the two were on something of an even playing field, though Jiren clearly wasn't at a 100% of his full power. When the two combatants went toe to toe at 100%, Goku is able to beat down Jiren with his mastery of Ultra Instinct, but the damage that it does to his body brings him to the ground before he is able to deal the final blow. Therefore, keeping this in mind, Jiren was a notch below full strength Goku toward the end of the Tournament of Power when he access the total capacity of Ultra Instinct.

Jiren's Stamina (Photo: Toei Animation) Even though Jiren was a tick beneath Goku when it came to Ultra Instinct's full power, his stamina was clearly out matching that of the Saiyan warrior. Jiren fought numerous opponents at once following the full fight between him and Goku, and keeping this in mind, we start painting a picture of how the Universe 11 warrior's stamina can come into play when battling against Moro. Specifically, if we look at the recent chapter of Dragon Ball Super's manga, it gives us a great idea of how the two's battle would take place!

Moro's Energy Absorption (Photo: Viz Media) Moro has been able to absorb energy from both opponents and planets that are in his way, but in the most recent chapter of Dragon Ball Super, was unable to do so with Goku in his Ultra Instinct Form because he couldn't get a bead on him. Jiren was of the same speed level, if not faster, than Goku in Ultra Instinct Sign so it's clear that he would be able to take a similar position as Son here. Moro's number one advantage in his fight with Goku was that the Saiyan's new technique drained his stamina too quickly, which is something that Jiren doesn't have an issue with at the same level of power!