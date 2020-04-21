Dragon Ball: Could Jiren Defeat Moro?
With Dragon Ball Super now introducing a brand new villain in the form of Moro, the ancient wizard who has the ability to absorb energy from both opponents and entire planets, we have to wonder how the latest antagonist would stack up when bringing the full force of his power to the "big bad" of the Tournament of Power arc, Jiren. Jiren, of course, was the strongest member of Universe 11's team, tearing through most of Team 7's roster and causing Goku to learn Ultra Instinct in a bid to defeat him.
Both of these characters have caused Goku to learn new techniques in order to make him stronger but is there a way to pin down just who would win in a fight between the two? We would imagine that there is and we're here to break it down for you!
Jiren's Strength
Firstly, we have to look at Jiren's overall strength. When it came to the initial battle between Jiren and Goku's Ultra Instinct Sign technique, the two were on something of an even playing field, though Jiren clearly wasn't at a 100% of his full power. When the two combatants went toe to toe at 100%, Goku is able to beat down Jiren with his mastery of Ultra Instinct, but the damage that it does to his body brings him to the ground before he is able to deal the final blow. Therefore, keeping this in mind, Jiren was a notch below full strength Goku toward the end of the Tournament of Power when he access the total capacity of Ultra Instinct.
Jiren's Stamina
Even though Jiren was a tick beneath Goku when it came to Ultra Instinct's full power, his stamina was clearly out matching that of the Saiyan warrior. Jiren fought numerous opponents at once following the full fight between him and Goku, and keeping this in mind, we start painting a picture of how the Universe 11 warrior's stamina can come into play when battling against Moro. Specifically, if we look at the recent chapter of Dragon Ball Super's manga, it gives us a great idea of how the two's battle would take place!
Moro's Energy Absorption
Moro has been able to absorb energy from both opponents and planets that are in his way, but in the most recent chapter of Dragon Ball Super, was unable to do so with Goku in his Ultra Instinct Form because he couldn't get a bead on him. Jiren was of the same speed level, if not faster, than Goku in Ultra Instinct Sign so it's clear that he would be able to take a similar position as Son here. Moro's number one advantage in his fight with Goku was that the Saiyan's new technique drained his stamina too quickly, which is something that Jiren doesn't have an issue with at the same level of power!
Moro's Strength
In the most recent chapter of Dragon Ball Super, Moro unleashed the extent of his full power and since Jiren appears to be stronger than that with more stamina than Goku in Ultra Instinct Sign, we can pretty confidently say that the warrior from Universe 11 would be more than enough to bring down the ancient sorcerer. Of course, Moro clearly could have more strength under his sleeve but if we had to put money down on a victor between the two, we would go with Jiren at this point in time.
