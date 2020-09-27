Dragon Ball Super Sees Goku Bring Back an Anti-Broly Technique

✖

It can be hard to remember Goku fought Broly before the events of the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc because Dragon Ball Super's manga skipped over the events of Dragon Ball Super: Broly, but the newest chapter of the series saw Goku bring back a pretty useful anti-Broly technique in a new way. Goku has improved in some notable ways since his fight with Broly as Moro has been a far stronger opponent than Goku had expected. This even led to Goku seemingly perfecting the Ultra Instinct form overall, and this form comes with a buff to some of his older techniques.

During his initial brawl with Broly during Dragon Ball Super: Broly, one scene saw Goku channel his Super Saiyan God energy in a new way. By holding out his hands and commanding his chi, Goku was able to briefly stop Broly in his tracks and was able to calmly talk to him for a while before the fight resumed. Goku actually brings this back in Chapter 64.

As Chapter 64 sees Ultra Instinct Perfected Goku fighting against Moro, Goku is fighting defensively while Moro rampages in basically the same way Broly did. We then see Goku hold out his hands in the same way he did before, and he soon stops a fully powered Moro in mid rush. But here Goku handles it differently than he did with Broly.

(Photo: Shueisha)

When he used this technique against Broly, Goku meant it to be a moment to calm Broly down and potentially talk things through. It's a bit too late for that in the fight against Moro, however, as not only is the technique made far stronger due to Ultra Instinct but Goku follows it up with an attack soon after. After using the technique, Goku then juggles Moro into the air above him and follows it up with a punch that's strong enough to send shockwaves through the Earth upon impact.

This does color the fight against Broly in a new way in that this Goku will have a much better time against the former foe, but it also serves as a way to better connect the events of the film with the manga. Perhaps these connections mean that Broly not only continues to exist in the seventh universe, but that maybe he'll be incorporated into a future arc someday? But what do you think?

Did you notice this connection to the fight against Broly? Do you think Goku would have a better shot at beating Broly alone this time around? How strong do you think Broly is compared to Moro? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!