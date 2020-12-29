Dragon Ball Super Teases a Moro Army Uprising

✖

Dragon Ball Super capped off 2020 by bringing the Moro Arc to a close, with the Z Fighters managing to defeat the energy-absorbing sorcerer, but it seems as if the legacy of the wizard will continue to haunt the universe of the Shonen franchise as the latest manga chapter hints that the henchmen of Moro might be making a big return! Moro's henchmen allowed the Akira Toriyama franchise to make use of the Z Fighters collectively, with even Yamcha and Chaotzu getting their times to shine, so hopefully, a resurgence of these villains would do the same!

Warning! If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super's manga, Chapter 67, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into some spoiler territory!

With Moro defeated, the Galactic Patrol is attempting to pick up the pieces of the sorcerer's reign of terror alongside the Z Fighters, while also keeping the henchmen of the antagonist under lock and key. One of the biggest things of note about Moro's henchmen has always been that many of them appear to be the Universe 7 versions of the combatants that the Z Fighters fought against in Universe 6. With the henchmen not to keen on being locked up, they itch at freeing themselves while also hinting that the artificial henchman of Moro might still be alive!

OG-731 is revealed to have somehow survived being eaten by his boss, with his decapitated head being able to regenerate and be snatched up by his original creators. This development acts as the perfect entry point for the arrival of Granola, the mysterious character that appears in a bid to target Moro's right-hand man for reasons yet unknown. Though details about the next story arc have yet to be revealed, it's clear that Moro's artificial brawler definitely will have a role to play in it, and perhaps, his buddies might be up for a jailbreak!

Fans of Dragon Ball were disappointed when it wasn't revealed at the latest Jump Festa that the anime would be making a return, but it seems as if the Shonen franchise is showing no signs of slowing down when it comes to the story taking place in its manga!

Do you foresee Moro's army playing a big role in the next arc? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball!