Dragon Ball Super Reframes Goku and Vegeta's Rivalry

Dragon Ball Super is continuing the interesting story of the "Granolah The Survivor Arc" in the pages of its manga, not only following the intergalactic bounty hunter who has an ax to grind with the Saiyan race, but Goku and Vegeta as they turn a new page on their rivalry. Though there has never been love lost between the Saiyan Prince and the lunk-headed brawler that kicked off Akira Toriyama's Shonen series, it definitely seems as if training alongside Beerus and Whis hasn't just improved their skills, but set them each on a unique new path to increase their power.

Warning. This article will have spoilers for Chapter 71 of Dragon Ball Super's Manga, so if you don't want spoilers for the Granolah Arc, steer clear.

Following the devastating battle against the sorcerer Moro, Goku and Vegeta have been training amongst the angels and gods on the planet occupied by Whis and Beerus. The two Saiyans have picked respective sides for how their training will continue however, Vegeta has decided to follow in the path of the gods of destruction to learn the devastating force known as Hakai. On the flip side, Goku is attempting to better master the transformation known as Ultra Instinct, as Whis informs him that the Saiyan warrior needs to enter into a state where Ultra Instinct is "on" at all times.

As both Goku and Vegeta wait for their next big battle, they are eventually told of the "strongest warrior in the universe" in Granolah and are now set on a course to fight against the bounty hunter. Before they venture forth, Vegeta is given one of Beerus' earrings, allowing him to "represent the gods of destruction" on the battlefield, proving that the Saiyans will be following in the footsteps of the gods of destruction and the angels respectively.

As it stands, Goku is far above Vegeta in terms of overall power, but the prince of the Saiyans is definitely attempting to bolster his strength in unique new ways. During the Moro Arc, Vegeta traveled to the planet of Yardrat to not only learn Instant Transmission but also now can undo fusions and energy-absorbing techniques using "Forced Spirit Fission". Needless to say, should Goku and Vegeta ever fight one on one again, it will be interesting to see who comes out on top.

