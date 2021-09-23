Dragon Ball Super Reveals Goku’s Counter Against Granolah’s Worst Attack

The Granolah The Survivor Arc has continued seeing Goku and Vegeta battling the sins of their ancestors, with the intergalactic bounty hunter becoming the strongest mortal in the universe in order to get revenge on the Saiyan race and their former leader in the alien despot, Freeza. Though Granolah might currently be the strongest opponent that the Z Fighters have ever encountered, it seems that Son Goku has managed to discover a new defensive strategy that is able to counter some of the most powerful blows that have ever been shot his way in the latest manga chapter.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super’s manga, Chapter 76, you might want to steer clear as we’ll be diving into serious spoiler territory.

Aside from having a power level stronger than both Goku and Vegeta, one of Granolah’s most useful techniques is his ability to see the vital points of an opponent and deliver blows that had knocked the Saiyans unconscious with a single strike. Unfortunately for the bounty hunter, Goku reveals that he has managed to learn a defensive move in record time that keeps him conscious and makes the attacks effectively useless against him, as the Saiyan Z Fighter explains:

“There’s the smallest pause between you locking onto our vitals and the attack that follows. I can’t dodge the attack completely but at least I can shift enough to make sure you don’t hit where it really hurts.”

Unfortunately, however, this strategy doesn’t last long as Granolah is able to brute force his way to victory in his one-on-one fight against Goku, with Vegeta and his new Ultra Ego technique once again taking center stage to battle against the Cerealian warrior. Much like Goku though, Vegeta isn’t able to claim victory but is instead saved when the Namekian, Monaito, reveals a massive secret about Granolah’s past and just who was responsible for saving the Cerealian and his mother during the original Saiyan assault on his homeworld.

What did you think of Goku’s new defensive skills? Do you think Granolah will halt his assault on the Saiyans following the startling revelation at the end of the chapter? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.