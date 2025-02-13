Dragon Ball Super Preview Shares New Look at Its Big Comeback

Dragon Ball Super is finally coming back from its nearly long hiatus, and the series has shared a new preview of what to expect from its big return. Dragon Ball Super was one of the many Dragon Ball projects that had gone on hiatus following the tragic passing of franchise creator Akira Toriyama last Spring. With the end of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero arc in the manga opening up towards a brighter future, it seemed like a potentially fitting ending if the manga never actually returned without Toriyama’s involvement. But that’s not the case as the series is indeed making a comeback.

Dragon Ball Super will be returning from its nearly year long hiatus with a brand new story following Goten and Trunks. This is a brand new one-shot that will be further fleshing out Goten and Trunks becoming superheroes as seen during the manga’s expanded Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero arc, and will be making its debut with Shueisha’s V-Jump magazine in Japan in a little over a week from the time of this publication. To celebrate, Shueisha has shared the first rough draft pages from the manga’s return. Check it out as spotted by @DbsHype on X.

When Is Dragon Ball Super Coming Back?

Dragon Ball Super‘s manga will be returning for this brand new one-shot story on February 20th in Japan, and it will then be available for reading with Shueisha’s MangaPlus service and Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library in outside territories. It’s yet to be revealed if the series will be continued as of the time of publication, however, but this update is an interesting one in that regard. The rough draft pages for this one-shot are labeled as “Chapter 104,” which would be the next major chapter in the series that fans are waiting on.

If this new story is indeed going to be considering a “Chapter 104,” then it’s a better sign that the series will continue rather than this being labeled as an extra, special, or even numbered something like Chapter 103.5. This could be treated as the next phase of the story, and might serve as the bridge for artist Toyotaro to properly continue Dragon Ball Super without Akira Toriyama’s direct involvement. That’s also a lofty goal as not only is this something that fans might not want, but fans are also torn in the fact that it would be nice to follow up on the Black Frieza cliffhanger that’s still lingering overhead.

Are you hoping to see Dragon Ball Super return without Akira Toriyama? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!