Dragon Ball Super Sets Up New Powers for Granolah

Dragon Ball Super is never afraid to lean into its villains, and the series has no plans to quit doing so now. After all, a new arc has been introduced to the series, and it is rather impressive so far. The story promises to follow up immediately after Moro's defeat by Goku, and the new villain who comes with the story has big plans to grow stronger.

If you have not met Granolah yet, it is time you met the bounty hunter. The villain, who hails from a race that was crushed by Saiyan, has a big chip on his shoulders. Granolah is the last of his kind, and he holds the Saiyans directly responsible for the trauma he endured as a child. Freeza is also on that list, and with revenge just beyond his reach, Granolah has plans to power up and take revenge.

Granolah confirmed as much at the end of Dragon Ball Super chapter 68. Fans are shown the villain as he flees from a battle once his foes are taken out. It is there Granolah admits he is not strong enough to fight Freeza at present, but he will get there before long.

"I missed one of the targets," the villain admits. "I'm still not powerful enough to take down Freeza. To avenge the Cerealians I've lost, I'll have to grow stronger than anyone."

This vow would be worrisome enough if it weren't for the next bit. Dragon Ball Super doesn't make these kinds of promises without seeing them through. So when the Oracle Fish dropped a prophecy right after this vow, things got tense. The fish says the balancing is shifting in Universe 7 as its strongest warrior is about to be born. If Granolah is the target of this prophecy, then Goku has a lot to worry about because it was his people who wiped out the Cerealian race.

