Dragon Ball Super Teases "Extreme" Fights in New Movie

Dragon Ball Super is teasing some "extreme" fights are coming our way in the new movie! Dragon Ball Super: Broly might have brought the anime run to an end back in 2018, but the series has been continuing with brand new stories in the manga release of the franchise to this day. These new adventures had fans excited about the potential future of the anime series, but unfortunately no official announcement had been made. Thankfully, the long drought is nearly over as Toei Animation has officially announced a new movie is on the way.

Coming to theaters in 2022, there are unfortunately very few details about what we can expect to see in the next Dragon Ball Super movie. What is known, however, is that series creator Akira Toriyama is on deck to provide the original story, screenplay, and character designs for the movie. And with this confirmation of Toriyama's return came a tease for "some extreme and entertaining bouts."

(Photo: Toei Animation)

In a special message to fans released alongside the announcement of the new Dragon Ball Super movie, Akira Toriyama teased what we could expect to see with the following, "An all-new movie since Dragon Ball Super: Broly is currently in the making! Just like the previous movie, I'm heavily leading the story and dialogue production for another amazing film. I really shouldn't talk too much about the plot yet, but be prepared for some extreme and entertaining bouts which may feature an unexpected character."

While there is lots to be excited about in the message, the promise of "extreme" fights coming is surely an exciting one considering the kind of ground breaking fights that took place in Dragon Ball Super: Broly. The film saw that team (lead by director Tatsuya Nagamine, who is currently overseeing One Piece's Wano Country arc) impress fans around the world with the choreography and sheer scale of it all.

If Toei Animation is aiming to top this with the next movie somehow, there's a hope that the central opponent for the new film provides just as entertaining of a reason to fight as Broly and Freeza did before. Because it's not just the look of the fights that impressed, but the reason behind it as well. But what do you think? What kinds of fights are you hoping to see in Dragon Ball Super's next movie? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!