Dragon Ball Reveals Good Reason Why Vegeta Doesn’t Use SSJ3 Often

Dragon Ball Daima surprised fans with the debut of Vegeta’s own Super Saiyan 3 form, but the penultimate episode of the series offers a great reason why fans have never seen him use this form in future fights seen in Dragon Ball Super. Dragon Ball Daima is in an odd predicament for the Dragon Ball timeline as it takes place not long after the events of the Majin Buu arc, but before Beerus and Whis’ arrival in the Battle of Gods arc. This meant that anything that happens in this anime would likely not have too much of an impact on what is supposed to happen later.

Dragon Ball Daima has been able to skirt this issue, however, by filling in some of the gaps that fans had been wondering about. Because while it had seemed like Vegeta had simply skipped over training for Super Saiyan 3 and instead starting to pursue the new god forms seen in Dragon Ball Super, Dragon Ball Daima confirmed that he had secretly been able to use this form all along. The anime also provides an explanation of why we don’t really see him use it too as it’s clearly not worth the effort in the fight against Gomah. It’s just too inefficient of a form.

Super Saiyan 3 Is More Cool Than Useful

Dragon Ball Daima Episode 19 reveals that Glorio’s wish on the Demon Realm’s Dragon Balls was to turn Goku and the others back into adults. With Vegeta taking the next phase of the fight against Gomah, fans also got to see the full unleashing of his Super Saiyan 3 form. While it’s clear that this form has a lot of destructive power and he’s pretty easily fighting back against Gomah, it’s also made clear that this form is a lot more of a visual feast for fans that a truly functional form for the Saiyans themselves. It’s the same issue Goku had with the transformation.

Super Saiyan 3 Vegeta has a lot of power, but it’s not a form that he can sustain for long as it drains more of his stamina than the other transformations. It’s why Vegeta ultimately defaults to using Super Saiyan 2 in future fights as Super Saiyan 3 really isn’t too practical for a real fight. Couple this with the fact that the giant Gomah was able to really ridicule him by grabbing him by the hair and tossing him around, and someone as prideful as Vegeta would likely never look at the transformation in the same way again. It’s why he never became “Super Vegeta” again after the Cell arc either. It’s just not useful.

Dragon Ball Continues to Prove Why Vegeta Is Smart

This is a great example of Dragon Ball‘s ability to expand on Vegeta’s transformations, but also help to expand on the greater canon. Now that it’s been revealed that Vegeta has been able to use Super Saiyan 3 this entire time but just chooses not to use it, it’s a better look for the Saiyan overall. It’s not that he was unable to keep up with Goku’s unique transformations (which is even more complicated now with the debut of Super Saiyan 4), it’s just that Vegeta wanted to fight in a much smarter way.

After seeing how inefficient the ability was, and how big of a weakness all that extra hair ended up being against a foe, Vegeta decided to take on other transformations instead. It’s a further driving point of how different of a fighter he is from Goku. He values different things when it comes to combat, and it’s why he eventually goes off to get his own unique kinds of transformations later in Dragon Ball Super.