Scooby Doo Goes Full Dragon Ball With This Gorgeous Mash Up

Shaggy going Ultra Instinct is definitely one of the funniest memes to arise from the sequel series of Dragon Ball Super, and one fan has decided to take things one step further by giving the entire cast of the long running franchise of Scooby Doo some Saiyan makeovers that make them look like they've been taken straight from Akira Toriyama's popular Shonen series! Though Dragon Ball Super's anime is currently on hiatus and a release date is uncertain, Scooby Doo is looking to make a big splash with an animated film that will be released on video on demand later this year!

The upcoming feature length film of Scoob! was originally slated for a theatrical release, but unfortunately due to the coronavirus pandemic, the original plans had to be changed and the movie is now set for a home release. We aren't quite sure how the idea began of having the air-headed human pal of Scooby Doo, Shaggy, gain the ability to access Goku's most powerful transformation of Ultra Instinct, but it sure has given us some serious laughs since it originally began circulating through fan art and various memes.

Twitter Artist TovioR shared this amazing fusion fan art that takes Shaggy, Scooby Doo, Velma, Daphne, Fred, and even Scrappy Doo and places them into the familiar anime shoes of some of the biggest characters that reside within Akira Toriyama's Dragon Ball Super:

probably the last time i'll do this mashup. was fun tho. #ScoobyDoo X #Dragonball pic.twitter.com/VrTJoVeFgl — Tovio Rogers (ToRoYo!) (@TovioR) April 25, 2020

Beerus and his "brother" Champa from another universe certainly seem like they could have walked out of the Scooby Doo universe, being cat like warriors that could potentially be monsters threatening Mystery Inc in another story. The artist using both Scooby and Scrappy as the two Gods of Destruction in this art work is simply inspired and does a fantastic job of fusing these two franchises.

Currently, in Dragon Ball Super, the Z Fighters are being threatened by the energy absorbing wizard known as Moro and this villain too seems like it could be a masked monster that has his "mask" pulled off thanks in part to the efforts of these "meddling kids"!

What other Dragon Ball characters should be merged with those of the Scooby Doo universe? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Dragon Ball!

