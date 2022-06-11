AEW Stars Cosplay for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has earned its place as the number one movie in North America, with the Shonen franchise having quite a few fans rushing to movie theaters to see the Z-Fighters struggle against the return of the Red Ribbon Army. While anime crossing over with the world of professional wrestling is nothing new, a married couple who professionally wrestles under the banner of AEW shared their cosplay of Goku that they wore into theaters to help celebrate the major theatrical anime release.

Some of the most prominent examples of professional wrestling crossing into the world of anime have been superstars taking the opportunity to enter the ring wearing attire based on some of the biggest franchises within the medium. The New Day walked into the ring at one point wearing Saiyan armor from Dragon Ball Z, Sasha Banks strode into the squared circle wearing an outfit that was specifically patterned after the leader of the Sailor Scouts, Sailor Moon, while Zelina Vega has taken the opportunity in the past to wear the attire of Naruto villain, Madara Uchiha. With this latest cosplay, the wrestling couple of Sammy Guevera and Tay Conti sported Goku's gi before witnessing the fight against the Red Ribbon Army.

The AEW Superstar took to his Official Instagram Account to share the photo of both himself and his fiance getting into the Saiyan mindset before watching Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, which might not have Goku in the starring role but gives us one of his most noteworthy fights in recent memory:

As mentioned earlier, Goku does not have a starring role in the latest anime blockbuster but does spend the majority of the runtime fighting against Vegeta on Beerus' planet, while the legendary Super Saiyan Broly watches on. The battle itself might not be the focal point but it does come to a surprising conclusion that has had quite a few anime fans talking since the movie's release. With the manga recently bringing the Granolah Arc to a close, it will be interesting to see if the outcome plays a role in what comes next in Dragon Ball Super.

