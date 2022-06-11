Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Gets Special Twitter Emoji

✖

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has already arrived in theaters in Japan, but fans won't have to wait long in North America before they see the return of the Red Ribbon Army in theaters. To help in celebrating the next chapter in the lives of the Z-Fighters, special emojis have been released on Twitter that celebrate "Big Green", aka Piccolo, as the Namekian is set to not just play a major role in the movie, but will also be receiving a new transformation that has many fans excited to see how powerful the former Demon King will become.

Piccolo, like many characters in the history of the Shonen franchise, began as a villain but eventually was brought to the light side, specifically forming a relationship with Gohan following the death of Goku during their fight with Raditz. While there was a brief period during the Cell Saga where the Namekian became the strongest Z-Fighter in the world, handling the first form of Cell and standing toe-to-toe with Android 17. As the Red Ribbon Army is slated to return, Piccolo is stepping up to the plate with Gohan to take on new androids, with a mysterious villain looming large behind the scenes.

Twitter Outlet DBS Hype shared the news that Dragon Ball fans could now post a number of Twitter Emojis, with the Emojis themselves sporting the new form of the Namekian that appears to be created thanks in part to Piccolo unleashing his potential, as Gohan and Krillin had done previously:

Originally, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero was set to hit theaters in Japan in April of this year, but due to the hacking attack on Toei Animation, the Shonen movie had to be pushed back. With the film set to hit North America, and the globe, there are plenty of spoilers that are hitting the internet when it comes to new characters and transformations that have been added to the Shonen universe created by Akira Toriyama.

What do you think of these new Twitter Emojis celebrating Super Hero? What do you think of Piccolo's new form that the Namekian will be using to combat the Red Ribbon Army and its new androids? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.