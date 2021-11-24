Dragon Ball Hypes the Return of Goku’s Thanksgiving Parade Float

Dragon Ball Super is busy working behind the scenes on its new movie, and the series is still thriving each month with its manga. Of course, there are other projects keeping Dragon Ball fresh, and Macy’s is ready to give the franchise a boost. After all, the chain is set to hold its annual Thanksgiving Day Parade tomorrow, and Dragon Ball is hyping fans for its big return.

If you did not know, Dragon Ball and Macy’s have teamed up for well over a year at this point. Funimation and Toei Animation came together to create a parade float dedicated to all things Saiyan. Super Saiyan Blue Goku was given his very own massive float, and it will move down the streets of New York City tomorrow morning.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/ToeiAnimation/status/1462813124373876739?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Over on Twitter, Toei Animation took some time to celebrate the comeback, and fans are eager to see Goku make a triumphant return this holiday. “Kick-off the holidays with a truly Super Saiyan Thanksgiving,” the company shared. “Watch Goku soar through New York City as he returns for the 95th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this Thursday, November 25!”

Believe it or not, this is the third year Goku has taken part in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The Saiyan joined the line-up in 2018 to celebrate the release of Dragon Ball Super: Broly. Goku’s arrival marked the first anime character to join the parade, and his balloon remains one of the most challenging to make yet.

“Everything about him is different from the average character you see in the Parade,” Jordan Dabby, the Vice President of partnership marketing for Macy’s Parade Group, explained. “Goku is distinct. His hair is distinct. It’s very challenging to take a balloon and make it human… He has this body definition that few characters have.”

Clearly, fans are eager to see Goku’s 70-foot balloon take over New York City, and the Dragon Ball Super star will be in good company. Other balloons like Pikachu, Baby Yoda, and more will join in this year. Audiences will also be welcomed back this year as vaccination efforts against COVID-19 mount through the winter. Last year, the parade kept spectators away to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Now, the city will be lined with fans who want to kick off their holiday with Goku and plenty of other Thanksgiving icons.

Will you be watching Goku join the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade? Or will you be tuning into something else for the holiday? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.