Dragon Ball Sets Up Ultra God Mission Arc in New Promo

Dragon Ball has plenty of projects in the works if you didn’t know. Not only is the main series tackling monthly manga updates and a movie, but Dragon Ball Heroes has a new arc on the horizon. Now, the anime has shared the synopsis of its next episode, and we’ve learned more about its Ultra God Mission saga.

The blurb went live the other day courtesy of translator Chronicles. It was there fans got a tease of what’s to come, but the synopsis kept things vague to avoid spoilers. So if you’re game, you can read the synopsis below:

“The fight has moved on to the next stage. A new plan is in motion… A new battle among the strongest warriors gathered across space and time has now begun!”

According to the report, Dragon Ball Heroes will bring out this big episode on February 23 in Japan. Its title is “A Plan in Motion! The Mightiest Warriors from Across Space-Time Assemble!” which gives quite a bit away. The title promises a Goku and Vegeta will carry on with their fight against Fuu, but their setting has changed. Their fight will now be looped into a bigger tournament filled with warriors all over time-space. The manga has already teased some of those fighters, and a mysterious Namekian will be amongst them.

This new arc will give Goku some new villains to worry about, but don’t expect Fun to drop off the map. There is no doubt this tournament was cooked up by him in some fashion, so fans have got a lot to look forward to this month.

