Dragon Ball Fans Spark Vegeta vs Omni-Man Debate Following Invincible's Gory Finale

✖

Dragon Ball fans have sparked a major Vegeta vs. Omni-Man debate following Invincible's gory season one finale! The Amazon Prime Video original animated series recently ended its massively popular first season run with fans, and it was such a success that the series has already been picked up for not only a second season but a third as well. The final episode of the season completely pulled the veil off one of its central heroic figures, Omni-Man, as he revealed his true origins and committed several bloody and brutal acts against his son.

This sent fans into a whole argument about whether or not Omni-Man could be redeemed or forgiven as a father or heroic figure, and @tfwPhoebe on Twitter has sparked a whole new debate by comparing the response to Omni-Man's bloody tirade to Vegeta's old self when he was first introduced to Akira Toriyama's Dragon Ball series during the Saiyan saga.

So many of y'all acting like Omni Man is unforgivable like y'all ain't forgive this man Vegeta before pic.twitter.com/puWpH5TQEQ — Phoebe (@tfwPhoebe) May 2, 2021

Omni-Man's true origins do compare particularly closely with the Saiyans in the Dragon Ball series. Coming from the planet Viltrum, Omni-Man's race is so obsessed with strength and domination that the people there ended up killing one another until only the strongest remained. From there, they became a race of conquerors who head to all sorts of planets in order to grow their empire.

This is a lot like the Saiyans who did the kind of same thing under Freeza's comman, though it's a lot less violent in the Saiyan's case. Vegeta's redemption arc is one of the long running threads in the franchise (to the point where he's still dealing with the sins of his past in the current arcs of the series), but the key is its length. If Omni-Man could potentially get this same kind of redemption, it's going to be quite a while before we see the fruits of that labor.

So it's not like Omni-Man could be completely unforgivable (Vegeta has done some terrible things over the years, after all), even with his ultra-violence committed against his son, if that's something Invicible even wants to do. But that's also the appeal of the two new seasons coming for the series.

What do you think? Do you think this comparison between Omni-Man and Vegeta is an apt one? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!