Dragon Ball Z Cosplay Brilliantly Portrays "Bodypaint" Vegeta

✖

Vegeta has been the talk of the town thanks to the latest installment of Dragon Ball Super's manga in which the Prince of the Saiyans has unveiled a brand new transformation while training beneath the god of destruction Beerus, and one fan has used some insane bodypaint to create a Cosplay worthy of the Saiyan race. First appearing in Dragon Ball Z, Vegeta has come a long way since he destroyed planets under the employment of the alien tyrant known as Freeza, and is now easily one of the strongest members of the Z Fighters protecting the Earth.

Though Vegeta has acquired a new transformation in the pages of Dragon Ball Super's manga, it is still unclear if this new God of Destruction power-up puts him on an even playing field with Son Goku, who had previously perfected Ultra Instinct. With the new transformation being revealed on the last page in the latest entry of the Granolah The Survivor Arc, fans have been chomping at the bit to see just how powerful the prince of the Saiyans has become. As Vegeta leans into more unorthodox training regiments with the likes of the Planet Yardrat and Beerus, it's clear that the prince of the Saiyans has a very different road ahead of him than Goku.

Instagram Cosplayer Black Unicorn 2991 shared this impressive bodypaint Cosplay of Vegeta's earlier days, wherein he was wearing Saiyan armor along with a scouter to help him in securing new planets to sell to the highest bidder under the watchful eye of Freeza:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝕻𝖆𝖔𝖑𝖆 𝕼𝖚𝖎𝖓𝖓 • 𝕻𝖗𝖔 𝕸𝖚𝖆✨🔮 (@blackunicorn2991)

Dragon Ball Super will be arriving in the world of anime next year with its next feature-length film in the form of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, and while Vegeta has yet to be confirmed to make an appearance in the new installment, we definitely wouldn't be surprised to see the Saiyan Prince have at least a minor role.

What do you think of this unique take on the Prince of all Saiyans? What was your favorite form of Vegeta over the years? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.