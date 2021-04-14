Dragon Ball Z Cosplay Highlights Hard Hitting Videl

✖

The human fighters in Akira Toriyama's anime franchise have normally gotten the short side of the stick, with brawlers like Krillin, Yamcha, Tenshinhan, and more often stuck on the sidelines in the face of Saiyans, Namekians, and other alien warriors, but one fan has highlighted one of the Earth fighters with Videl's early look. Though Dragon Ball Super has done a good job of incorporating some of the fighters that were often overlooked during both the Tournament of Power Arc and the Moro Arc, which just ended in the pages of the manga, Videl has yet to return to the battlefield.

Currently, Videl has hung up her gloves and is helping Gohan in raising their daughter, Pan. With many of the Z Fighters accessing the power of the Gods or hitting new levels of energy as a result of some serious training, Videl hasn't been able to keep up. Early on in Dragon Ball Super, Gohan had followed suit for the mother of his daughter, deciding not train and throw himself into being a father and a scholar. As the series continued, however, Gohan realized that the best way to protect his family was to re-discover the levels of power he had hit during the Majin Buu Saga at the tail end of Dragon Ball Z.

Instagram Cosplay Account OMG Cosplay shared this impressive take on the first version of Videl that we saw during Dragon Ball Z, who happened to be a classmate of Gohan's that was attempting to discover the hybrid Saiyan's secrets as he patrolled the city as the superhero in The Great Saiyaman:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OMGcosplay (@omgcosplay)

Videl made for an interesting character, not simply because she was one hundred percent human, but also because she was the daughter of Mr. Satan, the "world champion" who was able to gain fame and fortune by taking credit for the Z Fighters' victories. Through training with Gohan, Videl was able to fly under her own power and would clearly destroy her own father if they ever came to blows.

What do you think of this take on the first incarnation of Videl? Do you think we'll one day see the mother of Pan return to being a fighter in Dragon Ball Super? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.