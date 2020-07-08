Flirty Dragon Ball Cosplay Shows New Side of Videl

✖

One of the biggest surprises among Dragon Ball Z fans when the Majin Buu arc first began was not only an older take on Gohan, but the debut of immediate fan favorite Videl. Now one cosplay has made her a lot more flirty than she ever has been in the main series! When Videl was first brought into the franchise as one of Gohan's high school classmates, fans were immediately in love with the new heroine especially as she began training with Gohan to better her own fighting skills. It also helped that her original pigtail look was such a hit too.

As the series progressed through the Majin Buu arc, however, Videl started to take a backseat along with the rest of the non-fighters in the series. Unfortunately for the heroine, her only real notable fight in the series overall is when she was attacked and brutalized by Spopovich in the World Martial Arts Tournament before we even realized what was going on with Babadi and his grand scheme.

While the series has moved on from Videl for the most part, and moved even further beyond Videl's pigtail look, fans have kept the love for this version of the heroine alive through tons of fan art and cosplay. Now some of the flirtiest art has come to life through cosplay from artist @fabibiworldcosplay (who you can find more work from on Instagram here), who offers a strong reminder why Videl's always going to be a favorite. You can check out the Dragon Ball Z cosplay below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fabibi la Cosplayer de Chile (@fabibiworldcosplay) on May 24, 2020 at 4:09pm PDT

Videl might have taken a backseat to the others over the years, but she did play a key role in help Goku reach Super Saiyan God for the first time. It was a unique way to bring her back into the series' story, and maybe there's room for more of that as the series continues to explore its wider multiverse further.

What did you think of Videl when she was first introduced during Dragon Ball Z's Majin Buu arc? How do you feel about Videl's role in the franchise currently? What's your favorite Videl look? Would you want to see her fight off an enemy again someday? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

