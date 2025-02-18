“What Are Those?!”: Dragon Ball Z Unleashes Crocs Collab

Dragon Ball and apparel go hand-in-hand. Dragon Ball is one of the most merchandised anime properties in the world, with plenty of clothing based on the iconic anime. Crocs Inc. has announced it will collaborate with Dragon Ball Z to deliver new Classic Clogs based on the franchise’s two most iconic characters. The first set of clogs, or Crocs, is a Goku-themed footwear colored in orange, based on the character’s iconic gi from the shows. The Crocs’ heel straps are blue to represent the Obi belt Goku wears around his waist. Goku’s Crocs come with charms of his Super Saiyan form, the Flying Nimbus, Shenron, and the four-star Dragon Ball that owners can decorate their clogs with.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The second Dragon Ball Z Classic Clog is based on Vegeta, with the primary colors being blue, beige, and white. Vegeta’s Crocs are designed around the character’s Saiyan armor he wears for most of the franchise. Vegeta’s Crocs comes with charms of his great ape form and Saiyan ship. Crocs Inc. will also sell separate Jibbitz charms based on Goku, Vegeta, Piccolo, and Frieza that fans can purchase and use to decorate their Classic Clogs. The Dragon Ball Z Classic Clogs will become available on the official Crocs Webstore starting on February 25th. The Goku version will be prized at 69.99 USD for adults whereas the Vegeta version will be 89.99 USD. The kids’ version of the Dragon Ball Z Crocs is 15 dollars cheaper, and the separate charms pack will cost 20 USD.

Crocs. Inc

Dragon Ball Has Decades of Merchandise History Beyond Crocs

Dragon Ball has a long line of different merchandise for fans to buy. The series remains huge in the East and West, with Dragon Ball merchandise readily available in all the biggest North American retail shops. There is a line of t-shirts, shoes, and jackets based on the iconic Shonen series. Action figures and statues based on the franchise have existed for decades. The Dragon Ball video games remain one of the more popular gaming franchises, with Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero is one of the biggest successes from 2024.

Crocs. Inc

The franchise has endured over the decades thanks to fans’ dedication and love of the brand. The original Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z anime are some of the most popular anime in the world, thanks in no small part to Toonami airing both series back in the 90s. The most recent series, Dragon Ball Super and Dragon Ball Daima have continued to be big hits, helping ensure the franchise will continue to deliver merchandise to fans like Crocs for generations to come.

Latest information comes courtesy of Oricon.