Dragon Ball Z Fan Brings Saiyans to Life with This Car Makeover

Dragon Ball Z is one of the biggest anime series in the world, and its reputation is impossible to deny. From its anime to manga and video games, you can find Goku in just about every nook and cranny. His popularity extends well beyond the United States and Japan, so you can find Saiyans celebrated in every way. And now, one fan is going viral online after giving their car the best kind of anime makeover.

The whole thing popped online courtesy of Wrap Paste. The professional wrapper hit up TikTok to show car lovers what kind of work they do. When they were asked to give one fan’s car a Dragon Ball makeover, they did just that, and it ended up bringing Bardock to life.

As you can see above, the wrap puts the Saiyan on the trunk door of a Volkswagen. The artwork is placed perfectly with the right taillight to give Bardock a special look. After all, the Saiyan is armed with a Scouter, the device is given an actual glow from the taillight.

Obviously, this Dragon Ball Z wrap is ingenious, and fans are geeking out over the whole thing. It take a lot of skill and creativity to pull off a design like this, so you have to give kudos where they are due. And of course, there are tons of netizens who want their cars to rock this kind of wrap.

If you want Wrap Paste to tackle your ride, you may have to travel a bit. This company is located in Vietnam, so that is something to keep in mind. Car wrapping has become a popular design choice for drivers, so you can find artists just about anywhere. But when it comes to designing a Dragon Ball Z makeover, well – you’ve got to find an artist who’s over 9,000.

