Dragon Ball Z: Super 13 Goes Viral After Putting Goku in a Lot of Hurt

Goku has taken a lot of lumps over the years in attempting to boost his power level, with Dragon Ball Super seeing the Z Fighters battling threats that normally come from the realm of the gods, but the Shonen franchise has gone viral once again as a certain image from Dragon Ball’s past has been placed front and center in a unique way. With the series making its way to a number of streaming services over the years, it seems that the story created by Akira Toriyama has now made its way to Apple TV, to hilarious effect.

Dragon Ball Z: Super Android 13 is the seventh movie of the franchise, with most of the movies that take place in the sequel series taking place outside of the main continuity. In this particular story, Goku and the other Z Fighters find themselves facing down new creations of Dr. Gero in Androids 13 through 15. Though Androids 14 and 15 were destroyed in the story, 13 was able to absorb items from both that transformed him into a powerhouse, though Goku was able to defeat him by creating a Spirit Bomb and absorbing it into himself in order to deliver the killing blow.

Twitter User Tanooki Kuribo shared images from the movie that is currently on Apply TV, with the streaming service apparently using quite the image for the Dragon Ball Z movie, in which Super Android 13 is able to deliver what may very well be the worst-hit that Son Goku has taken to date in the history of the Shonen series:

Though these Androids were never brought into the main canon, it seems that the Red Ribbon Army is far from finished, as the next film in the anime franchise, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, is teasing that the nefarious collective is set to return to threaten the world once again. In the upcoming movie, a mysterious villain has been revealed wearing a Red Ribbon Army armband, but we have yet to learn whether this will be another Android or if the villainous organization has some other aces up its sleeve.

What do you think of this hilarious image choice for Apple TV? Do you think we'll see these androids return in the upcoming Dragon Ball Super film? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.