Mega64 Shares Behind The Scenes Look at "Dragon Ball Z: Majin Buu Saga in Five Minutes"

Mega 64 is no stranger to the world of anime, even though the comedy troupe normally spends most of its time focusing on the world of video games. In the past, the content creators have created "five-minute versions" of Neon Genesis Evangelion and the sagas of Dragon Ball Z, with the latest being the summation of the Majin Buu Saga. Now, following the hilarious video's release, Mega 64 has taken the opportunity to give fans a behind-the-scenes look into how they brought their latest "Sweded Video" to life.

The Majin Buu Arc is arguably the most controversial saga within the sequel series of Dragon Ball Z, with the pink nightmare helping to introduce some wild elements to the Shonen franchise. The final major saga of the series had the Z-Fighters learning how to perform the Fusion Dance while also giving us our first look at Super Saiyan 3 thanks to both Goku and the fused being known as Gotenks. Even though Buu originally hit the scene as a villain who was able to kill everyone on the face of the Earth, the former antagonist would eventually settle down and become a big ally to the Z-Fighters, when they can wake him up from his various bouts of sleep.

Mega 64 shared the hilarious behind-the-scenes video that shows off some of the techniques that the comedy troupe used in summarizing the Majin Buu Saga, using a number of clever tricks to help portray some of the biggest battles in the history of Dragon Ball Z:

While it has already hit theaters in Japan, the next animated project of Dragon Ball Super, Super Hero, is set to release worldwide this August, with Majin Buu playing a role in the battle against the Red Ribbon Army, albeit quite the small one. While a release date has yet to be revealed for the return of the television series, Dragon Ball Super will most likely eventually cover the Moro Arc, which has another weighty role for the former Dragon Ball Z villain.

