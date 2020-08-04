G-SHOCK Announces Dragon Ball Z Watch in New Ad

✖

It goes without saying, but this year has been a difficult one for more reasons than we care to count. It is no surprise to hear that people are counting down the minutes until 2020 comes to a close, and G-SHOCK has the perfect watch to help you do that. It combines the brand's high-quality timepieces with Son Goku, so you know Dragon Ball fans are going to jump for this collectible new watch.

A new promo from G-SHOCK shows off the watch in all of its orange glory. The collectible piece was collaborated upon with Toei Animation, so all of its details are spot on. The orange-and-blue watch honors all things Goku while giving fans a stunning piece to show off.

"The new GA110JDB expresses the worldview of Dragon Ball Z using bold color and design. The orange body and watch bands are covered in Dragon Ball illustrations and graphic elements, including scenes of training and growth of Son Goku," G-SHOCK describes the new watch.

Next time on Dragon Ball Z, get ready for our most powerful collab yet. Dragon Ball Z x G-SHOCK, coming 8/22/20. Pre-order now at https://t.co/YPbWHJqnZa. #gshocklimitededition #dragonballz pic.twitter.com/waqId6ttSw — G-SHOCK (@GShock_US) August 3, 2020

"The dial and logo are enhanced with gold accents, for a strong impact. The inset dial in the 9 o'clock position displays a four-star ball motif. This ball is one of the seven dragon balls, and is the one most closely associated with Son Goku. In the 3 o'clock position, there is a “Z” motif. The Dragon Ball Z logo can be found on the case back and on the special package."

Currently, the watch is slated for a late-August release with pre-orders being accepted now. The watch will set you back $250 overall, but if you are in the market for a solid watch with ties to Planet Vegeta, then this is the only piece you need to consider!

Would you be willing to rock a Dragon Ball watch like this? Or are you waiting for a Vegeta variant to go live? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.