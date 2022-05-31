Edens Zero Artist Spotlights Shiki in New Sketch

✖

The series creator behind Edens Zero, Hiro Mashima, has given the spotlight to Shiki Granbell with a special new sketch! Mashima's newest weekly serialization is quickly approaching its 200th chapter milestone, and over the course of the series thus far fans have seen the titular crew taking on all sorts of tough enemies and situations across their space adventures. It's been an especially tough road for Shiki as while he started out his journey with the intent of making as many friends as possible, he eventually learned that there are many more darker entities out there hitting him hard with reality.

Much like how with Fairy Tail, Lucy Heartfilia was technically the main heroine and Natsu Dragneel was the main one in the big fights, in Edens Zero it's the same for Rebecca Bluegarden and Shiki's dynamic. The two of them have been growing thanks to the influence of the one another in their journey to find Mother at the center of the universe, and now Hiro Mashima has showed off a cool new look at Shiki's profile with a special new sketch to honor the fighter shared with fans on Twitter. You can check it out below:

If you wanted to check out the manga run as it heads into the big 200 chapter mark, you can find the Edens Zero manga's newest chapters released each week with Crunchyroll. As for the anime, a second season has been confirmed to be in the works but no release information has been confirmed as of yet. That also means there is plenty of time to check out that first season run, so it you wanted to catch up you can find the 25 episode first season now streaming with Netflix.

They tease the series as such, "It is the year X492, an age in which people freely travel through the universe. Rebecca, a video-creating B-Cuber, visits the robotic world of Granbell and meets a young man with special powers: Shiki, who's lived his entire life among machines. Soon Shiki is exploring the cosmos with Rebecca, encountering new places, people and things, and making friends along the way."

What do you think? What do you think of Shiki now that Edens Zero's run has gone on for so long? How has your first impression changed to how you see him now? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!