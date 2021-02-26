Evangelion's Final Film Gets A New Release Date

✖

Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time is the long-awaited final chapter in the "Rebuild of Evangelion" series, but unfortunately for fans, the movie has been delayed several times thanks to the coronavirus pandemic and the state of emergency that was employed in Japan as a result. While a North American release for the movie is up in the air, it seems as if fans in Japan will get the movie far sooner than many expected with the final story of Shinji and his fellow EVA pilots landing early next month.

Neon Genesis Evangelion first made a big splash via its original television series, following the story of Shinji Ikari, attempting to find common ground with his father, only to be roped into piloting a giant mech suit to take down the extraterrestrial threats known as the angels. Though the first series had a controversial ending, it was given a new finale via a new feature-length film dubbed "End of Evangelion", which gave a conclusion to the workers of NERV and the pilots of the EVA units which was far more disturbing than fans might have originally thought. With Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time set to arrive next month in Japan, it will be interesting to see if the movie takes a page from the original end of the series.

Evangelion released some new footage of the final film of the Rebuild series, as well as a release date of March 8th following an "indefinite delay" that was caused by the state of emergency, put into place by the country of Japan as a result of the coronavirus pandemic:

The future of the Evangelion franchise is still up in the air, as no new anime projects have been revealed that would once again dive into the world of Shinji Ikari and the other pilots of NERV. The series however remains a legend in the medium and it's sure to make plenty of appearances in the future.

What do you think of Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 finally getting a release date? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the EVA units.