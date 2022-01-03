Fairy Tail Cosplay Shows Off Mirajane’s Slickest Transformation

One awesome Fairy Tail cosplay is putting the spotlight on Mirajane Strauss’ coolest Satan Soul transformation! Hiro Mashima’s original manga series is one of the most popular action series, and it’s because Mashima stacked the roster with a number of powerful characters that fans loved to see get into the action. It was so stacked that when some of the rarer fighters entered the fray it was a pretty huge occasion. One fighter that often got the rare spotlight in this way was Mirajane Strauss, who when push came to shove really showed off her true strength in order to help protect the Fairy Tail guild.

Mirajane Strauss was touted throughout the series as one of the Fairy Tail guild’s strongest fighters, but it wasn’t until the guild was truly challenged that she got into the fight as well. It was soon revealed that most of her magical abilities surrounded a full transformation known as the “Satan Soul” that allowed her to take on some demonic powers along with a major look change. Some of these were exclusive to the anime such as the awesome Halphas form, and now this has been brought to life thanks to some pitch perfect cosplay from artist @tehyaik on Instagram! Check it out below:

Hiro Mashima’s Fairy Tail might have ended its original manga and anime run some time ago (and much of Mashima’s focus is on his newest series, Edens Zero), but the series will soon be making a grand comeback with the debut of its official sequel. Mashima has been steadily working on the sequel series, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest, together with illustrator Atsuo Ueda as it follows Natsu Dragneel, Lucy Heartfilia, and more favorites from the original series as they take on one of their toughest challenges yet.

This sequel series announced that a new anime adaptation is now in the works, but has yet to reveal any of its release date, production staff and studio, or potential returning cast details. If you wanted to get a jump start on the sequel before the anime makes its debut, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest has been officially licensed by Kodansha Comics, and they describe the sequel series as such, “Natsu, Lucy, Happy, Erza, and the whole Fairy Tail guild are back in action! And they’ve decided to tackle the ‘100 Years Quest’ – a job no one’s dared take on since the founding of the guild more than a century ago. A mysterious town, a baffling spirit, a ghastly new enemy…and a brand new continent to explore. When you’re with real friends, the adventures never stop!”

