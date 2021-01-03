Fairy Tail Creator Reveals His Top Games of 2020

✖

Fairy Tail and Edens Zero creator Hiro Mashima has revealed his top games of 2020! While Mashima is one of the most notable manga creators among fans, he is also known by those fans as a major fan of video games. Often taking to Twitter to update fans on the games he is currently playing or to share fun art of his series' characters, Mashima took it one step further as 2020 came to an end by sharing some of his favorite gaming experiences from the year as a whole with fans. Those choices just might match up with yours!

As Mashima reveals, his favorite gaming experiences of the year include titles like Final Fantasy VII Remake (which Mashima opened up about on Twitter earlier this year), Ghosts of Tsushima and more. He also mentioned how Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Assassin's Creed Valhalla get honorable mentions here because he's enjoying them, but he's still in the middle of playing both of the titles.

Hiro Mashima's Top Games of 2020 break down as such:

Final Fantasy VII Remake The Last of Us Part II Ghost of Tsushima Yakuza: Like a Dragon Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin

Mashima also shared a list of favorite mobile game experiences of 2020 that included some releases from previous years, but he's still a major fan. The break down for those choices is as follows:

Romancing Sa Ga Re;universe Octopath Traveler: Conquerors of the Continent Toon Blast Genshin Impact

Mashima's going to have a great 2021 as well! Not only did Fairy Tail get its first video game outing last year, but his newest work, Edens Zero, will be getting its own anime and video game adaptations. But what do you think of Mashima's choices of top games? Does it line up with your own list? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!